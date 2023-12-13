First obstacle. First amendment. Isabel Díaz Ayuso's absolute majority in the Madrid Assembly came up against a report from the chamber's lawyers this Wednesday. The document, advanced by the SER chain, sees signs of unconstitutionality in some of the changes that the popular people want to introduce to Madrid's public radio and television. What did the PP propose before the lawyers' notices? “To avoid prolonged interim situations, the election procedure is changed” for the general director, the popular party defended in their text.

Until now, this designation depended on the Assembly, which required consensus between the Government and the opposition. Now, what Ayuso intended is for the appointment to be made for four years and at the proposal of the Board of Directors of the company, whose members will be elected by the Madrid Assembly, from among those proposed by the Parliamentary Groups and according to their weight. political. That is, the majority party will dominate: the PP.

According to the lawyer's report, this decision would be contrary to parliamentary control of the media, which is established in article 20.3 of the Spanish Constitution and article 16.3 of the Statute of Autonomy. Given this notice, the Popular Group in the Madrid Assembly has amended the law it has presented to modify 15 texts, including the Chamber of Accounts, the Transparency Council and Telemadrid. “After a report from the lawyers,” said the PP spokesperson, Carlos Díaz-Pache, in the press conference after the meeting of the spokespersons in the Assembly, “we considered that the text could be improved.” And he added that, with this self-amendment, he ensures “that there is no shadow of doubt in the management of this public company, which belongs to everyone.” All opposition groups have criticized the House report. PSOE and Más Madrid have not ruled out going to “other legal spaces” to appeal it. Vox spokesperson, Rocío Monasterio, has said that Ayuso “is determined that all possible changes can be made through the back door to take control of Telemadrid, the Chamber of Accounts, the Transparency Council and change fifteen laws with night.” The plenary session to approve these measures is scheduled for Friday, December 22.

These are the main changes that were included in the law and that will allow the Ayuso Government to control Telemadrid even more, and short-circuit the Chamber of Accounts and the Transparency Council, two organizations that, precisely, are designed to supervise its decisions.

A Transparency council elected by the Government. The Transparency and Participation Council is made up of three councilors appointed by the presidency of the Assembly, at the proposal of the Plenary Session of the Chamber, by a three-fifths majority. They are in office for six years, and the presidency is rotated every two years.. Until now. With the reform of the PP, the body that resolves complaints about the transparency of the Executive will be chaired by a person appointed by that same Executive, its only member, since the number of councilors increases from three to one. And it is specified: “Its dependence on the Assembly is eliminated.” The conservative formation justifies that the reform includes putting “at its disposal a technical support unit, which will result in its greater technical character, maintaining the independence of the body.”

A Chamber of Accounts controlled by the party in power. The PP has been trying since February 2022 to control the Chamber of Accounts, the body that oversees its contracts and expenses, and had not succeeded until now because it was in the minority, it depended on Vox, and the ultra party had opposed it. What happen? Since 2019, the members of this public entity were elected by two thirds of the Assembly, which required an agreement between all parties without the possibility of unblocking in case of disagreement. With the justification of this blockade, the conservatives are betting that the number of members of the body goes from three to seven and the system of electing the president and councilors is modified in a similar way to that of electing the Assembly Board. That is, the majority party in the Assembly will control the Chamber, as happens in Parliament. And it will do so soon: the new alignment must be approved, at the latest, three months after its approval.

Recentralization of appointments to run hospitals. The modification sponsored by the conservatives seeks to “give back to the Sermas Board of Directors the possibility of exercising its powers and being able to choose, from among the best, hospital managers, streamlining appointments and thus offering a more responsive response.” quickly and efficiently to the needs of each hospital center.” This is how the former PSOE deputy and former Health Minister of the Basque Country José Manuel Freire interprets it: “It is going back to the drawing board without giving an account. There will no longer be a public call, so that whoever wants can present themselves and the citizens can see who wanted the position and to whom they have given it. “It is a blow against the universal trend towards good governance and the fight against corruption.”

In the area of ​​Health, an old Díaz Ayuso project is also being promoted, the incorporation of non-EU health personnel to temporarily cover deficient medical specialties.

A statute for the former presidents of the Community. The regional government wants to “dignify” the situation of the former presidents and former councilors, ending, the text of the PP explains, with the “anomaly” that Madrid is the only region, with Cantabria, without this type of regulatory provision. Will this imply spending on salaries and offices for former politicians like Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, Ángel Garrido or Cristina Cifuentes? “Simply, the Government Council is empowered to regulate this matter,” answers a source who has the confidence of Díaz Ayuso. And he assures: “There is nothing on the table with issues that entail expenses.”

In addition, an additional provision is added “to maintain the coverage of freely appointed positions in the Community of Madrid and control the transfer of officials to other administrations. “A prior favorable report from the corresponding department will be required, as in the State, to authorize the destination by free designation in another administration.” And the elimination of mandates in the presidency of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Madrid, set at eight years, is eliminated, which will allow the current president to remain in power if he so wishes.

