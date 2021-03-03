They warn that several articles of the Open Government and Fight against Corruption regulations may be unconstitutional Gabriel S. Torregrosa. / N. GARCÍA DAVID GOMEZ Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 02:48



The proposed law on Open Government, Public Integrity and the Fight against Corruption, Citizens’ star legislative project, has a devastating report from the legal services of the Assembly, which warns that several points of the norm may incur unconstitutionality.

The report was made on September 2