The lawyers of the administration of justice, who have been demanding for months, chose to suspend the three-day strike that they had called for April 5, 6 and 7. The Progressive Union of Lawyers of the Administration of Justice of Murcia (UPSJ), convener of the strike, explains in a statement that this decision has been adopted by opening a path of negotiation with the Ministry. The organization requires, however, “an agenda and a specific planning of actions” which, it stresses, must be defined immediately in the coming days.

This group, formerly known as court clerks, has already held up to three strike days in the region, postponing hundreds of hearings and court proceedings. Their demands, as explained by María del Mar Garcerán, territorial delegate of the UPSJ, focus on the recognition of their own collective bargaining and on a salary adjustment in accordance with the increase in the powers they assumed in 2009 with the reform of the Administration.

The organization claims to have received this weekend from the Ministry a proposal for an agreement regarding the body’s remuneration that is adjusted, in principle, to the requests of the group. “We celebrate that the Ministry of Justice expressly recognizes for the first time (…), and declares as a reasonable and timely proposal, the need to provide coherence to the remuneration regime of the group of lawyers of the administration of justice in relation to the judicial career. UPSJ decided, by vote, to suspend the three days of strike that started today while waiting to study the Ministry’s proposal.