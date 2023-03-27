The justice lawyers have put an end to the indefinite strike that began on January 24. The assemblies called by the strike committee have supported this Monday the proposal of the ministry directed by Pilar Llop after two months of strikes that have caused the suspension of more than 350,000 trials and views. One of the main demands of the 4,379 lawyers of the administration of justice was to receive 85% of the salary remuneration of judges and magistrates, which would mean an average increase of 600 euros per month. In the end they have accepted the government’s salary increase of up to 450 euros gross per month. The representatives of the lawyers and the Executive will meet this Tuesday to formalize the agreement after the solution reached.

The body of officials has voted in favor of the Justice proposal with a support of 76% and a rejection of 21% in assemblies that have been held throughout the country. 3% of the participants have abstained. Of the 2,013 votes cast, 1,524 have been in favor, 421 against and 68 have been blank. “This majority support backs the strike committee so that tomorrow, at the scheduled meeting with the Ministry, the agreement that ends the indefinite strike of Justice Administration Lawyers can be signed, once some terms of the agreement are clarified. end that remain to be qualified ”, The National College of Lawyers has pronounced in a statement. This body of civil servants belongs to the A1 group of State civil servants, the highest in the Administration rank. His salary ranges between 37,697 and 57,722 euros in the courts (plus variable remuneration); and between 42,554 and 58,979 euros in the judicial office, according to data from the Ministry of Justice

The salary increase will be 430 euros gross per month for 94% of lawyers: the beneficiaries of an “efficiency supplement” based on their responsibilities will be the 3,871 civil servants who do not have a judicial office and the 234 assigned to procedural support units direct (UPAD). In turn, the improvement will be 440 euros gross for the 158 officials who perform their duties in the common procedural services (SCP). The 116 lawyers who practice in the government secretariats, provincial coordination and common service directorates will receive 450 euros gross.

The offer that has unsettled the negotiations establishes that the remuneration will be reached gradually, with effect from January 1, 2023 and on a consolidated basis. 40% of the resulting monthly increase will have economic effects as of that date, another 40% of the resulting monthly increase will have economic effects from January 1, 2024, and the remaining 20% ​​would arrive on July 1 of the following year. The Ministry of Justice has defended its proposal for the new responsibilities that these officials will have to assume “in the different efficiency projects.” Especially, in the implementation of courts of instance.

The lawyers reproached Justice for the fact that almost a year had passed without the the commitment that, in his opinion, the Government had acquired in April of last year to “update the remuneration regime” of this body “linking it proportionally to that of the judicial career.” Llop came to reproach them during the two months of strike – in which 424,000 demands pending distribution have also accumulated and 1,280 million euros stopped in the accounts of consignments of the courts – that it was one of the bodies of the administration which has enjoyed the highest tax increase in a context marked by inflation. His request, repeated this Monday to call off the strike, has finally been fulfilled.