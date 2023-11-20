The General Secretariat of Congress, led by the new senior lawyer, Fernando Galindo, admits in the report that has been sent to the Chamber Board that in the amnesty law proposal presented by the PSOE there may be “possible reasons for unconstitutionality.” but it rules out that there is such a “glaring” contradiction with the Magna Carta as to prevent its processing. Galindo differentiates this proposal from the one presented in 202, with the signature of the four Catalan sovereigntist groups then in the chamber -ERC, Junts, the PDeCAT and the CUP- and which was vetoed when it was then understood that the legal services that it came to demand The initiative was a general pardon, which was expressly prohibited by article 62 of the constitutional text.

The Board is expected to rate today the bill promoted by the PSOE and its partners to turn the criminal, administrative and accounting page of the separatist attempt in Catalonia. The figure of the senior lawyer has been at the center of the hurricane since he was appointed at the end of October by the president of Congress, Francina Armengol. Although he meets the legal requirements to access the position, the opposition does not hide its misgivings about him because when he was appointed he was undersecretary of the Ministry of Territorial Policy, until yesterday in the hands of the socialist Isabel Rodríguez. Galindo has replaced Carlos Gutiérrez Vicén, who months ago announced his desire to leave his position and who two years ago signed that other report in which the lawyers viewed the amnesty proposal as unconstitutional because it concealed, in their opinion, a general pardon.

While this type of pardon is prohibited in the Magna Carta, the fact that it does not mention the amnesty has given rise to an intense legal diatribe: there are those who believe that if the law of laws prohibits the minor – the aforementioned general pardon, included among the powers of the King -, would not allow the greatest thing that is pursued – the erasure of the crimes of the ‘procés’ -; and there are also those, in short, who believe it is feasible to legislate on everything that the Magna Carta does not explicitly exclude. The Government maintains that the bill registered a week ago with the sole signature of the PSOE is constitutional. The older lawyer does not go that far; In fact, he appreciates these “possible reasons for unconstitutionality” – but he does not see them as consistent enough to stop the parliamentary path of the norm, which will almost certainly face the opposition of the TC as soon as it is approved.

“Non-contradiction”



Galindo appreciates differences with respect to the legislative initiative of the independentistas two years ago to the point of maintaining that “there is no obvious and obvious contradiction with the provisions of article 62 i of the Constitution.” The senior lawyer recalls that the qualification by Congress cannot act “as a prior control of constitutionality” and that not giving rise to a regulatory proposal represents, in any case, an “exceptional” fact. However, he does admit that this amnesty may have gaps in regards to “a possible non-compliance” with article 14, which proclaims the equality of Spaniards before the law; and also from 117.3, which attributes the power to judge and execute what is judged “exclusively to the courts and tribunals.”

The storm raised by the future law added yesterday a call from Félix Bolaños, the Minister of the Presidency who has assumed powers in Justice, to the competent European commissioner, the Belgian liberal Didier Reynders. Bolaños told him that this is “an internal political issue”, on the eve of this Wednesday the European Parliament will debate the Spanish amnesty.