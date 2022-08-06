The lawyers of the victims of the Tarragona gunman are working against the clock to try to stop the euthanasia process requested by Marin Eugene Sabau, the security guard who became paraplegic on December 14, when he was shot dead by the Mossos d’Esquadra after having burst into the offices of the company for which he worked. He wounded three companions and then shot at a Mossos d’Esquadra agent. “We have a problem, we don’t know if we are going to arrive on time,” admits Mireia Ruiz, a lawyer for one of the workers who were injured during the assault on the Securitas offices in Tarragona. “He has the right to a dignified death, of course, but what about the compensation of the victims?” Asks the lawyer.

The maneuvers of the lawyers of the injured seek to speed up the entry of the file in the Constitutional Court, without hiding the burden in case there is no margin to suspend euthanasia. “Without a trial, the suffering of the people affected is further aggravated, they are powerless,” says the lawyer. If the Constitutional Court does not accept the appeal and the suspension, euthanasia will be applied to Marin Eugene Sabau, who already had a date for the process, on July 28, but which was finally paralyzed.

The Tarragona Court has cleared the way for the voluntary death protocol requested by the 46-year-old security guard, who remains admitted to the Terrassa Prison Hospital, to be carried out. During the process to evaluate his request, he declared by videoconference and his testimony, emphasizing that he suffers constant pain, has been decisive for the medical team of the Guarantees and Evaluation Commission to rule that he meets “the requirements” to proceed with perform euthanasia.

The lawyer of mosso who was injured by a shot by Eugene asked that the process be paralyzed because there is a criminal case underway and the victims must be answered. The Prosecutor’s Office joined the petition.

The resources managed to stop the euthanasia of the security guard, but the decision of the Provincial Court of Tarragona exerts a boost that the victims fear may be definitive. “The decision of the Court is wrong. It has not taken into account the suffering of the victims, nor their dignity”, laments the lawyer José Antonio Bitos, who represents the mosso injured. “After all, this is a situation that he himself has caused, after attempting on the lives of other people,” adds Mireia Ruiz. “We do not deny his right to euthanasia, but we should postpone the exercise of that right until after the trial,” she alleges.

After storming the Securitas offices, the security guard began a flight in the direction of Reus. Along the way he shot at a Mossos patrol and later took refuge in an abandoned farmhouse near Riudoms. Eugene stated that it was the officers who opened fire in the first place and that, after receiving a first shot in the chest, he was “unconscious”. “No one warned me, they shot me directly without warning me or talking to me,” he said. Eugene, a gun enthusiast and member of a shooting club, survived the confrontation with the police, but was seriously injured.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter