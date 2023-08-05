LARES, Puerto Rico — Missy Sims carefully made her way through a cemetery of ruined tombs in central Puerto Rico. Walls of water from Hurricane Maria broke some coffins and sent others into a creek.

Six years later, this last resting place in Lares, where more than 1,700 graves were damaged, is still destroyed. “This is apocalyptic, end-time stuff,” said Sims, a attorney representing 16 Puerto Rican municipalities seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for damage caused by a series of stormsincluding Maria.

Sims wiped away a tear. He also promised to hold those responsible to account.

Sims, 54, may be the most surprising legal figure to emerge as the world grapples with the devastating impacts of global warming. An Armani-wearing, Rolex-wearing, practicing Catholic who hails from small-town Illinois and talks to God as she ponders her legal cases, Sims is today the singular force behind a creative legal tactic to make oil companies and gas pay for the devastation caused by climate change in Puerto Rico. Her strategy is being closely watched by the fossil fuel industry, environmental groups and other lawyers and municipalities.

The lawsuit it filed in November goes after Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and other fossil fuel companies. Sims argues that since 1965, they have produced 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while colluding to mislead the public about the disastrous consequences of their actions.

The case is part of a new wave of litigation against oil, gas and coal companies over climate change. But it stands out in two significant ways.

He was the first to allege that by downplaying the effects of global warming for decades, fossil fuel companies violated the Racketeering and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, originally designed to crack down against organized crime. RICO charges expose the defendants to potentially enormous financial damages and open a new front in their growing legal challenges.

The case was also the first to claim damages for a specific weather event. In his 247-page complaint, Sims points out that scientific studies have shown that man-made global warming made the 2017 hurricanes more severe, causing Maria will rapidly intensify in a way that has killed thousands and caused more than $100 billion in destruction in Puerto Rico.

Exxon and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. “We do not believe that the courtroom is the right place to address climate change, but that smart government policy and action from all sectors is the right way to achieve solutions and drive progress,” Shell said in a statement. .

If the companies are found liable, damages could run into hundreds of billions of dollars, legal experts say.

“That’s why companies are so afraid of these cases,” said Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity.a nonprofit organization that is helping garner support for the Puerto Rico case.

Doing God’s work

Sims started out as an associate in a small-town Illinois firm that helped communities sue people who didn’t pick up after their pets, keep their mobile homes on foundations or cut down their brush.

After several years, the Mayor of DePue, a town in northern Illinois, told Sims that an old industrial site was polluting the community and no one wanted to clean it up.

The site, a former zinc smelter, had closed in 1989. But dangerous amounts of lead, mercury, cyanide and cadmium remained in the soil. When it rained, the puddles were turning bright blue from heavy metals, and residents were getting sick.

The town of 1,600 had one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the United States, and residents suspected the elevated cancer rates were also linked to the site. However, after more than a decade of trying, the community could not get the site’s current owners, including Exxon, to pay for the cleanup.

Determined to find a way to help, Sims went out for a run one night. She says that she talks to God during long meditative runs. “I get along with the Holy Spirit and I said, ‘Help me. Help me help these people,’” she said. “And he said: Fine them.”

Sims prayed about it. “I fine people every day for having dog feces in their yards, tall weeds, broken windows,” he recalled thinking. This wasn’t so different, she thought.

In 2006, Sims helped the town sue Exxon and the other owners of the site—for littering.

The companies appealed and the lawsuit was initially dismissed on technical grounds. But Sims filed an amended complaint. Years of legal maneuvering followed, and in 2013 the town settled with Exxon and the other owners for nearly $1 million.

It wasn’t a lot of money, given the magnitude of the problem, but it set an important precedent. With his novel legal strategy, Sims had brought an oil giant to the negotiating table.

“Other law firms were saying, ‘How did you do that?’” he said.

In another small town, Roxana, Illinois, an oil refinery had contaminated groundwater with benzene, a carcinogen. Shell and ConocoPhillips, the owners of the site, did not want to clean it up.

Sims helped Roxana impose 230 fines on each company for littering. In 2017, Shell and ConocoPhillips settled for nearly $5 million.

For Sims, it was validation of his hunch that the smallest town could take on the biggest companies in the world.

Sims then joined Milberg, one of the world’s largest class action firms. The firm sent her to Puerto Rico in 2017 to help build a case on behalf of local governments fighting the consequences of drug addiction. Months later, Hurricane Maria arrived.

After the storm, Sims returned to continue his work. “I couldn’t believe the devastation. It was as if a bomb had gone off.”

While meeting with local officials about the opioid crisis, it occurred to him that Puerto Ricans were now suffering at the hands of another set of corporations. Fossil fuel companies had warmed up the planet and misled the public about global warming, making billions of dollars along the way. It wasn’t that different from what had happened in DePue and Roxana.

So, he said, God told him to sue Exxon again.

“The Holy Spirit tells me what to do,” he said. “This bomb that went off here was related to climate change. We just need to prove it.”

‘I hold them accountable’

Sims arrived in Caguas, a small city south of San Juan. He greeted the City officials and laid out the attack plan.

She described how beginning in the 1980s, companies, including Exxon, understood that fossil fuel emissions would rapidly warm the planet, but launched a concerted effort to hide that information from the public and conducted a sophisticated lobbying effort to block emissions regulation.

And how Shell produced an eerily prescient memo in 1998 that predicted that a “series of violent storms” would hit the US East Coast, and that there would be a “class action lawsuit against the US government and fossil fuel companies for ignoring what it scientists (including yours) have been saying for years: something must be done.”

City Attorney Monica Yvette Vega Conde said regardless of the outcome, it was important to bring the case. “We mainly want to make that statement,” she said. “It’s real, it’s here, and it happened to us.”

Hurricane Maria was more powerful and dropped more rain due to man-made climate change, several studies have shown. The waters around Puerto Rico have warmed substantially in recent years, leading to the rapid intensification of the storm.

“That warmer water around Puerto Rico, that was the fuel,” Sims said. “That is the key to the case.”

Julia María Nazario Fuentes, Mayor of Loíza, another of the 16 municipalities filing the lawsuit, said the more she learned about the fossil fuel companies named in the complaint, the angrier she became.

“I hold them accountable,” he said. “Humans have to be more responsible in protecting what God gave us as a gift.”

‘Indemnify the world’

It should be clear by early next year whether the case clears enough legal hurdles to move to trial.

Sims does not expect a settlement, given the nature of the charges. “If they indemnify us, they will have to indemnify the world,” he said.

Robert Brulle, a visiting professor at Brown University in Rhode Island who has investigated efforts by fossil fuel companies to mislead the public, said he believed Sims had overemphasized some details in the Puerto Rico lawsuit. but that the general argument was sound.

The case is having an impact. Just days after Sims returned from his trip, the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, amended its complaint against big oil companies to include state RICO charges. And in June, lawyers in Oregon sued fossil fuel companies over a deadly 2021 heat dome, the second time after the Puerto Rico case that lawyers have sued oil and gas companies for damages for a specific weather event.

Sims said those recent events were the greatest validation that she was doing God’s work.

“I believe that the Holy Spirit is my counselor,” he said. “He has never led me wrong.”

DAVID GELLES. THE NEW YORK TIMES