Kirill Danilov, a lawyer and lecturer at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, warned Russians about the tricks of fraudsters on free classified ads. It is reported by the Prime agency.

“After placing an advertisement for the sale of goods, scammers can contact you either directly through the site where the advertisement is placed, or on social networks or messengers that you indicated,” the specialist explained.

According to him, the attackers in private messages negotiate the terms of the contract and ask to make an advance payment, for example, for delivery. To complete the procedure, they offer to provide the card details and the code from the SMS message.

Danilov warned that scammers can send phishing pages that look like sites with ads, where you need to enter payment details and confirmation. They present fake checks and screenshots of banking apps to make the deal appear.

The lawyer warned that one should be careful about prepayment requirements, not enter card details and be careful when choosing counterparties.

Earlier it became known that telephone scammers began to pretend to be law enforcement officers more often when calling clients of Russian banks. This is reported in a study by the manufacturer of systems for combating data leakage DeviceLock. It is noted that the number of calls from cybercriminals increases if a client opens an account or uses another banking product.