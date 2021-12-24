Tatyana Pakhtova, lawyer of the Moscow collegium of advocates “Decree”, warned Russians about the need to pay tax on a number of gifts. She told agency “Prime”, with which surprises from loved ones and relatives for the New Year will have to pay.

According to the lawyer, there is no need to pay personal income tax from the money received or the gifts themselves in kind, but there are exceptions.

“In case of receiving as a gift real estate, vehicles, shares, shares, shares, the payment of personal income tax is required,” the lawyer clarified. Pakhtova added that if you received a gift of property from a family member or close relative, you do not need to pay personal income tax.

In the event that banks within the framework of promotions donate one or more shares of large companies to their clients, the bank itself is obliged to pay this tax. The lawyer also recalled that individuals who are not individual entrepreneurs pay personal income tax at the place of residence no later than July 15 of the year following the expired tax period.

Earlier in December, the deputies proposed to establish a New Year’s payment to pensioners in the amount of the received pension. One of the authors of the document, the leader of the Fair Russia – For the Truth party, Sergei Mironov, said that the New Year’s payment would help pensioners to celebrate the New Year with dignity and not go into debt on loans to buy gifts. He noted that parliamentarians will vote for the initiative if the government supports it.