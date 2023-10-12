On October 12, Petr Gusyatnikov, senior managing partner of the law firm PG Partners, called on bank card holders not to spend money received into their account from an unknown person.

A person who accidentally makes a transfer has to go to court with the intention of recovering the amount within three years. In this case, the court will most likely side with the plaintiff if the purpose of the payment did not indicate that the transfer was a payment for some goods or services.

“If after the transfer they unexpectedly called you, said that they had made a mistake, and asked to transfer the funds, but to a different account (phone number or details), then you should not do this. You may end up being an accomplice in fraudulent schemes,” the agency quotes the lawyer as saying. “Prime”.

Fraudsters, explained Gusyatnikov, are thus trying to confuse the chain of transfers. An application to the bank with a request to return the money to the account from which it came will help avoid potential charges.

In addition, you should check whether the money actually arrived on the card. Fraudsters can send SMS from a number very similar to a bank number using IP telephony.

Earlier, on October 3, lawyer Evgeny Antonov told Izvestia that unplanned debiting of money from a bank card may be the result of careless storage of secret data by its holder, technical errors in the banking infrastructure, as well as illegal actions. If you receive information about spending money from a bank card that the consumer did not make, as well as if you lose your bank card, you must immediately inform the bank about this and not refuse to block the card until all the circumstances surrounding the debiting of funds are clarified, the lawyer emphasized.