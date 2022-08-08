The loss of documents for an apartment can turn into sad consequences for the owner, since it will be difficult to prove the right to property, and scammers can take advantage of the situation. Vladimir Balakin, a lawyer and president of the National Compliance Association, spoke about this on August 8.

“If title documents are lost, then the owner of the apartment will not only lose the ability to dispose of it, but also expose himself and his property to danger: there is always a risk that the papers were stolen or found and used for fraud”, – quotes his words “RIA News“.

The lawyer added that attackers can illegally draw up a power of attorney and use it to sell an apartment. If you suspect that the documents fell into the wrong hands, you need to go to the police and write a statement, concluded Balakin.

At the same time, the specialist clarified that after January 31, 1998, documents for ownership are issued in Rosreestr, before this period – other structures, for example, BTI or a notary.

According to Gulnara Beglova, a member of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, having notarized copies of documents for an apartment will help to avoid possible problems if the originals are lost.

Earlier, on August 7, Olga Pavlinova, director of the department for renting residential and commercial real estate of the federal company Etazhi, told Izvestiya that when drawing up a rental agreement for even a short period, the landlord should be asked for documents on ownership. This is necessary so as not to subsequently end up on the street, while losing money.

Denis Bobkov, Head of Marketing and Analytics at ASTERUS, said on July 20 that currently about 80–85% of apartment buyers purchase apartments for their own use (own residence or for children/parents). The key advantage of apartments is the low sale price compared to apartments – up to 20% in the primary market, he added.