In basketball there is a double-double, he wanted to exaggerate. Yes, because between Salernitana, Spezia and Juventus, Ademola Lookman made the triple double, reaching 13 goals in the season: practically Ademola is the protagonist of the remake of “A week by God”. In the year in which Zapata and Muriel have given clear signs of decline and in which Hojlund is still too young to have continuity, Lookman is the man Atalanta is clinging to for their Champions League dreams. “Gasp? The best coach ever had”, Lookman’s honeyed words for the wizard that the Goddess has on the bench. Let’s discover the Active world of Ademola.