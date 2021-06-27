The Ministry of Labor has issued clarifications regarding a new financial support measure for families with children, according to which parents who have taken sick leave to care for a child up to seven years old can expect to receive benefits equal to 100% of their average earnings. Told about it on Sunday, June 27, to the agency “Prime” General Director of the law firm URVISTA Alexey Petropolsky.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed calculating the cost of sick leave to care for a child up to seven years old, regardless of work experience, noting that parents will be able to receive 100% payment for these days. The corresponding federal law of 05/26/2021 No. 151-FZ “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” has already been signed by the head of state.

In some media, in connection with the entry into force of the law, there was information about the payment in the amount of 55 thousand rubles. However, the declared figure of 55,208 rubles is the size of the average earnings of Russians, established on the basis of Rosstat data, Petropolsky explained.

The issue of payment of such sick leave in each case will be decided individually, based on the size of the average salary of a particular employee, and not the average earnings in the country, the expert emphasized.

In early May, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a list of instructions, the implementation of which will ensure the implementation of the measures presented by the president. In particular, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance and the Social Insurance Fund of Russia were instructed to report on the elaboration of the issue regarding the full payment of hospital parents of children under seven years of age, regardless of the length of service, until July 1.

Later in May, the State Duma in the first reading adopted amendments to support families with children and pregnant women. One of the amendments assumes payment of sick leave for childcare up to the age of seven years inclusive in the amount of 100% of earnings starting from September 1, 2021.

The second provides for the appointment of a monthly payment in the amount of half of the children’s subsistence minimum in the region (on average, this figure is 5660 rubles) to incomplete low-income families with children from eight to 16 years old, inclusive, starting from July 1 of this year.