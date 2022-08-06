Lawyer Utkin: bank, bailiffs or tax office can write off money from the card

Pavel Utkin, the leading lawyer of the Parthenon United Legal Center, told the Russians about who can legally write off money from the card. Among them are the bank itself, bailiffs, the tax office, or the debt collector himself, if he applies to a credit institution with a writ of execution. About it informs prime agency.

The bank itself can automatically deduct money from the account for services or loan payments under an agreement with the client. Also, the debiting of funds from the account linked to the card on the basis of a court decision and a writ of execution can be carried out by the Federal Bailiff Service. If the debtor does not agree to repay the debt voluntarily, the bailiffs can also write off the performance fee.

The tax office can write off funds from the account without permission if there is a tax debt – also after receiving a decision. “If a citizen does not know in which bank the debtor has money, he can turn to bailiffs,” the lawyer concluded.

On July 27, the Ministry of Finance proposed taxing Russians who had gone abroad and worked remotely. If a Russian resides outside Russia for more than 183 days a year, then he ceases to be a tax resident and the obligation to pay Russian personal income tax (PIT) is removed from him.