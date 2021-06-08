Alexey Petropolsky, the general director of the legal company Urvista, told the Russians about the payments that some categories of citizens will be able to receive this summer, in an interview with the Prime agency.

So, on August 1, a recalculation of pensions is expected. It will affect only working pensioners, payments will increase by a maximum of 3 individual pension coefficients (IPC). It is noted that this year 1 PKI is equal to 98 rubles 86 kopecks.

Pregnant women in a difficult situation will be able to receive the financial support promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the amount of 6,350 rubles from July 1. Only those who registered in the early stages of pregnancy – up to 12 weeks will be able to count on the payment.

Since July, incomplete families with children aged 8 to 16 will be able to receive 5650 rubles a month, the lawyer recalled. “True, there is one more very important condition – only those who will be recognized as needy even after receiving alimony will be able to receive payments,” he added. Families with children between the ages of 8 and 16 will receive 10,000 rubles for each child in August.