Elena Blinovskaya failed to pay 1.2 billion rubles in taxes before the trial began

Blogger Elena Blinovskaya, accused of tax evasion in the amount of 900 million rubles, was unable to pay her debt to the state before the trial began. This was reported by TASS with reference to her lawyer Natalia Salnikova.

According to Salnikova, her client’s debt currently amounts to less than a quarter of the total amount.

Earlier it was reported that the “marathon queen’s” debt increased by 1.2 million rubles. At the same time, the total amount of Blinovskaya’s debt to the state exceeds 1.2 billion rubles.

According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2021, the blogger, knowing that her sole proprietorship’s income exceeded 150 million rubles, redistributed the income with the assistance of her husband, Alexey Blinovsky. In this way, the woman understated her income, evading paying more than 906.6 million rubles in taxes. In addition, Blinovskaya laundered more than 716 million rubles through a number of financial transactions, and, acting together with accomplices, illegally used electronic keys to the Client-Bank systems of controlled organizations to illegally transfer money from their accounts.

The prosecutor’s office has already approved the indictment against the defendant.