If your driver’s license expires in 2023, then you don’t need to go to the traffic police to replace it yet, since this year one of the support measures adopted since the pandemic continues to operate – automatic renewal of rights. Lawyer Elena Kuderko told about this on July 9 in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

Driving licenses are valid for ten years from the date of receipt, and on the day after the expiration date indicated on the certificate, they become invalid, the expert recalled. Until they are replaced, the driver cannot legally drive a vehicle, and in case of violation – a fine of 5 to 15 thousand rubles.

However, the temporary measures introduced during the pandemic made it possible to circumvent this rule a little, Kuderko shared. If the driver’s license expires between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023, it will be automatically extended for three years and will be valid until December 31, 2026.

If the last day of validity of the rights falls on January 1, 2024, then you need to think about replacing them in November or December of the current 2023, since they will be invalid on the first day, the lawyer added.

For example, if the certificate expired on August 5, 2022, then it should be replaced no later than August 5, 2025.

But even then, there are a few exceptions, she said. The rights will have to be replaced, regardless of their validity period, if the driver changed his first or last name and if he opened a new category of vehicles for driving.

Also, replacement is necessary in case of damage to the certificate, as a result of which the clarity of the image and letters is lost.

If a driver plans to cross the Russian border and drive a vehicle on the territory of any foreign country, then a driver’s license with automatic renewal for three years will not be valid in these countries, since the temporary measure adopted applies only to drivers who drive vehicles in Russia.

The head of the main department for ensuring road safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant General Mikhail Chernikov, during a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center on July 6, said that those liable for military service who do not come to the military registration and enlistment office will not be able to take exams for obtaining a driver’s license.

According to him, this measure will be effective from July 11. In addition, draft evaders will not be able to renew or renew their driver’s license.