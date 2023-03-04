Andrey Novikov, partner of the law firm GAP, spoke on March 4 about the reasons for depriving the owner of a home.

In conversation with URA.RU he explained that this can happen if the owner uses the premises for other purposes, when this leads to a systematic violation of the rights and interests of neighbors, or brings it to destruction.

“This is the opening of pet stores in residential buildings, which are the cause of an unpleasant smell, catering establishments and their failure to comply with sanitary control. Hostels with a large number of people, where music plays, screams, constant noise. Farms are organized in cottage settlements, without proper control over waste products, ”Novikov specified.

As the lawyer noted, in the past, in order to influence neighbors who abused their property, one had to apply to various authorities. However, from March 1, the authorized body may issue a warning to the owner and set a deadline for eliminating the violation. In case of non-compliance, the same body may, through the court, initiate the putting of the property up for auction for sale.

Mismanagement of real estate, which leads to destruction, is also a reason for depriving the owner of property. This applies to cases of repairing breakdowns that affect neighbors, for example, a burst water pipe. Since the inhabitants of the lower floors are flooded, and the floors are worn out, which can lead to collapse, Novikov pointed out.

According to the lawyer, in addition to these grounds, real estate can be taken in court without compensation due to credit debts, illegal redevelopment, long-term non-payment of utility bills, as well as when an additional measure is imposed by the court for criminal offenses.

Earlier, on January 17, lawyer Elena Kuderko said that amendments to the federal law made it easier to obtain information about those registered in the apartment. This is especially true for those who received living space by inheritance or donation agreement, and also acquired property at auction. The lawyer also noted that if unwanted tenants are not voluntarily removed from the register, their eviction is possible only in court.

On November 2, Yevgenia Ryzhkova, a lawyer for the Yakovlev and Partners legal group, said that in some cases, apartment owners can be legally evicted. Housing can be deprived due to very large debts on loans, alimony or utilities.