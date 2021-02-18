Star lawyer Sergei Zhorin said that his illegitimate children can claim the inheritance of the deceased actor Andrei Myagkov. He stated this in an interview with REN TV.

The lawyer stressed that Myagkov’s only direct heir is his 77-year-old wife Anastasia Voznesenskaya. However, this does not mean that all the property will necessarily go to her.

As a rule, in such a situation the illegitimate children of the stars are explained, Zhorin explained. And if they manage to prove their relationship with the actor, the widow will have to share the inheritance with them. In addition, as noted by the lawyer, the law provides for the deprivation of the right to transfer the property of the deceased to the heir. It is carried out in the event that the pressure of one of the spouses on the other before death is proven in order to take possession of the property.

Of the relatives, Myagkov also has a sister, however, according to the lawyer, she is not the heir to the first stage and will not be able to claim the assets of the deceased.

Andrey Myagkov died on the night of February 18 in Moscow. The cause of death was called acute heart failure.

It was reported that the actor lived modestly, refused large fees and noted that he and his wife were not used to luxury. Of real estate, Myagkov had only an apartment and a summer house, and the family had a Volkswagen Tiguan in common use.