The Criminal Code (CC) reserves the right for a person to use self-defense in the event of violence, threats to life and health, but often it is the victim who ends up in the dock. Lawyer, candidate of legal sciences Alexander Karabanov recommended the use of permissible self-defense, as well as the use of various gadgets to avoid this.

“The Criminal Code stipulates that the harm caused in self-defense should not exceed the expected harm that the victim could receive, the problem is that in a stressful situation, people naturally cannot assess the nature of what is happening. But, as active employees told us back at the university, it is better to be alive and in prison than dead, ”the expert said on Friday, December 2, in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The specialist recommended in self-defense not to injure vital organs, such as the neck or heart. At the same time, he clarified that a gouged eye does not even give a disability group.

“Theoretically, if, for example, a woman defends herself with some kind of object or nails, she can damage the attacker’s eye, and no one will definitely put her in prison for this. A very effective technique for repelling an attack, ”said Karabanov.

According to the lawyer, passive security measures should not be neglected, such as alarms and panic buttons in the apartment, the signals from which go directly to the local police station. He added that it is a relatively inexpensive service.

“Moreover, it is advised to install buttons in several places, for example, in the bathroom and toilet, where you can close and call the outfit. Also, many gadgets with a GPS system, location alert, call for help are now on sale, this is also worth studying and using, ”concluded the human rights activist.

On September 19, forensic expert Dmitry Kiryukhin told in what places pickpockets and street robbers operate and how to protect themselves from them.

In his opinion, it is necessary to shout loudly if the robbery takes place in public, since in this case it will be easier for the criminal in a stressful state to drop the booty and hide. In addition, one of the men may try to detain the robber, the criminologist emphasized. He believes that at least grabbing his jacket or hands will be enough to make him throw away his bag or other stolen items.

As Izvestia wrote earlier, State Duma deputies from the LDPR faction developed a bill amending Article 37 of the Criminal Code in February, after Vladimir Putin recommended that the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation prepare clarifications on exceeding the limits of necessary defense when protecting against attacks not related to violence. In April, the government gave it a negative review.

“The draft norm actually duplicates Part 1 of Art. 37 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in terms of recognizing as necessary defense protection against encroachments involving violence dangerous to life or a direct threat of such violence, ”the document said.

However, at the end of May, the Supreme Court, following the instructions of the head of state, recognized the amendment of the legislation as permissible. In the decision of the plenum, he supplemented the number of cases of necessary self-defense with illegal entry into a dwelling against the will of a person living in it, not involving violence, or with an immediate threat of such violence.

In addition, the Supreme Court expanded the scope of self-defence measures. Now the “state of necessary defense” can be considered cases when the defender tried to prevent an attack, if the circumstances indicate the presence of a real threat of its commission.