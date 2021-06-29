The Russian Constitution allows for mandatory vaccination. About this agency RIA News said Dmitry Lipin, Deputy Chairman of the Commission for the Protection of Social and Economic Rights of the Association of Lawyers of Russia.

He pointed out that human rights in Russia are of priority importance, but the Basic Law allows restricting rights and freedoms “to the extent necessary to protect the foundations of the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of others, to ensure the country’s defense and state security.”

Related materials

On June 25, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) asked the government to introduce compulsory vaccination for all adult Russians, except for those with sufficient antibodies or contraindications to vaccination. The authors of the initiative note that this measure will stop the spread of infection and protect enterprises from closing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, recalled that in Russia, de facto and de jure, there is no compulsory vaccination. “Regions are introducing conditions for work in some areas, but this is not mandatory vaccination for all citizens,” he explained.

Moscow was the first to introduce compulsory vaccination of a part of the population. Following her, the same decision was made by the authorities of the Moscow, Leningrad, Tver, Kemerovo, Nizhny Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Tambov regions. Also, such measures are in effect in Bashkiria, Khabarovsk, Murmansk, Smolensk, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Sakhalin and the Krasnodar Territory.