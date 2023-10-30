On October 30, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov said that in 2024 the amount of maximum payments for sick leave will be increased.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he noted that these payments do not relate to the wage fund, and are also not social. Since the employer only pays for three days of sick leave, all other days are covered by the Social Fund.

As the lawyer pointed out, at the moment the maximum amount per day on sick leave is 2,737 rubles. However, for this you must have at least eight years of insurance experience, otherwise the amounts will be lower.

According to Solovyov, next year the amount of sick leave payments for one day will be just over 4,100 rubles, and in 2025 – 5,674 rubles. Accordingly, the amount will double.

Such a gradual increase in the amount of payments will be an additional guarantee of respect for the labor and social rights of citizens, and will also provide people with normal conditions for treatment and recovery, the lawyer believes.

Earlier, on September 25, a survey was published conducted by the Rosgosstrakh insurance company and the Zarplata.ru research center, which indicates that in case of illness, 66% of Russians do not take sick leave: every third prefers to rest for one or two days at home, after Why does he return to work? One in four (24%) continues to go to work sick, and 9% switch to remote work.