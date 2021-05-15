Alexey Dobrynin, Managing Partner of the St. Petersburg office of the Pen & Paper Bar Association, warned in which cases drawing and writing on the wall could lead to criminal prosecution. The lawyer told about this RIA News…

According to him, in most cases, obscene inscriptions are classified as petty hooliganism, for which a fine and arrest of up to 15 days are imposed. However, there are exceptions that may lead to criminal liability and prison.

So, inscriptions on transport or facades of buildings within the city can be qualified under the article “Vandalism”, and if the inscription appeared on the fence of a private house, then this falls under the article “Intentional damage to someone else’s property”, which threatens with two years in prison.

Those who use graffiti to publicly call for extremist or terrorist activities face the most severe punishment. In this case, the punishment can be up to five years in prison.

In 2020, a resident of the Petrogradsky district of St. Petersburg demanded to destroy the graffiti “star named the Sun”, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the death of rock musician Viktor Tsoi. Graffiti appeared on the facade of a house at 15 Blokhin Street, letter A, next to the Kamchatka boiler house. It is an image of the sun on a black background. The local administration made a decision to paint over the drawing with beige paint after the received application for the destruction of the unauthorized drawing through the portal “Our St. Petersburg”.