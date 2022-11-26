For uncoordinated felling of some trees, summer residents in Russia may receive a fine. This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by lawyer Elena Kuderko.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” she explained that trees and shrubs, with the exception of horticultural crops, were the property of the State. Even if they grow on private property. If the owner of the site decides to get rid of the plant, he will be punished in the form of a fine, which is 3-4 thousand rubles.

“Destroying trees harms the environment. This means that the offender must compensate the state for this harm. It is calculated on the basis of a special formula and collected from the owner of the site or from the person who felled the trees,” the lawyer said.

In addition, if a tree was cut down by employees of a construction company who were clearing the site, then the amount of the fine for the company will already be 300 thousand rubles, the lawyer emphasized.

As Kuderko noted, before developing your own land, you need to obtain a special permit from the administration, which is provided for a fee. At the same time, the document strictly fixes which trees will be cut down.

Earlier, on November 18, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the court delivered a verdict in the deforestation case for almost 16 million rubles. It is noted that from August to October 2019, together with a team of workers, he cut down more than 7 thousand trees in the territory of the Unzhinsky forestry.