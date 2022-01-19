The landlord must remember that after renting the apartment, he loses such rights as visits without warning and changing the locks on the front door on his own initiative – otherwise he risks being punished up to criminal liability. On Wednesday, January 19, said “RIA Real Estate» Stepan Khantimirov, lawyer at Asterisk law firm.

He recalled that the relationship between the owner and the tenant is regulated by the lease agreement, which imposes obligations not only on the tenant, but also on the landlord.

The lawyer explained that according to Art. 209 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, the owner temporarily transfers the rights to own and use the apartment from the moment the contract is signed.

Khantimirov recommended specifying the frequency of visits in the contract if the owner needs to visit the property regularly, since entering the apartment with a second set of keys or entering under the pretext of checking the apartment can be the basis for initiating a criminal case with a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles or arrest for up to 3 months.

He also added that if an uncoordinated visit takes place in the absence of tenants, and at that time some valuable things are lost, then the owner may become the main suspect in the theft case and will be forced to prove his innocence. In this case, he may face a fine of up to 80 thousand rubles, correctional labor up to one year or imprisonment for up to two years.

Earlier it was reported that the average payback period for an apartment, determined by the ratio of the average cost of a one-room apartment to the average annual rental income, in million-plus cities by the end of 2021 increased to 16.5 years.

In Moscow, St. Petersburg and Chelyabinsk, the cost of rent has increased more than the price of housing. Among the cities with a population of over one million, real estate pays off most quickly in Chelyabinsk, where at the expense of rent you can return the cost of an apartment in 12.4 years – a yield of 8.06%. The longest payback in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Voronezh, St. Petersburg and Moscow – from 18 years to 20.4 years.

Rental rates in Moscow for the year added 30.30%, while odnushki rose by 16.72%. In St. Petersburg, the rental rate increased by 35% over the year, and the price of one-room housing – by 18.76%.