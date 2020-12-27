The lawyer of humorist Yevgeny Petrosyan Sergey Zhorin in an interview with “Fifth channel“Commented on the information about the debts of the humorist for the apartment.

According to the lawyer, after the divorce, Svetlana Stepanenko remained to live in his ward’s apartment, which, in turn, refuses to pay the bills.

“Yevgeny Vaganovich Petrosyan meant that since Elena Stepanenko lives in this apartment, it means that she must support it – pay utility bills, major repairs, and tax. But, no matter how it is! “- noted Zhorin.

Thus, a debt of several hundred thousand rubles was formed for the living space. In this regard, the artist decided to pay it off on his own, so now, as the lawyer emphasized, Petrosyan does not have any debts.

Evgeny Petrosyan and Elena Stepanenko divorced two years ago, having been married together for over 30 years. Stepanenko then admitted that she was shocked by the proposal to terminate the relationship. The former spouses are still continuing the process of dividing property in court, the amount of which is estimated at 1.5 billion rubles.

Meanwhile, a new lover appeared in the life of the 75-year-old showman – his young assistant Tatyana Brukhunova, who recently gave birth to a son to the artist.

Earlier, Petrosyan responded to ill-wishers on social networks for insulting his family.