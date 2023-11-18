Lawyer Karabanov: relatives of the Soldier’s victims may be outraged by his release

Lawyer Alexander Karabanov, who worked with victims of the criminal activities of the Orekhovskaya organized crime group, told details about the release of the killer Alexander Pustovalov, better known as Sasha the Soldier. This is what he’s talking about reported “Izvestia”.

The lawyer believes that everyone has the right to a second chance. However, he did not rule out that relatives of the victims may be outraged by the release of the killer. He added that he does not see a threat to the Soldier’s life, since “lynching in our time can no longer happen.”

The soldier was released after 24 years in prison. He was detained in 1999. According to investigators, he took the lives of about 30 people, including law enforcement officers.

Sasha Soldat served his sentence in the Vladimir Central Prison, then in IK-9, which is located in the Tver region. While in custody since 2017, he worked as a collector of ritual products and then as a pickler of vegetables.