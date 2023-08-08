Abnormally hot weather has set in a number of regions of Russia. On August 8, Tatyana Nechaeva, an expert in labor law, a lawyer for the hh.ru online job search platform and employees, told Izvestia on whether employees can count on a reduced working day due to the heat and rely on Izvestia.

She noted that, according to Art. 22 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, the employer is obliged to provide the employee with working conditions that comply with state labor protection standards. The requirements for the microclimate at work are set out in detail in the sanitary rules approved by the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation. So, the maximum temperature at which you can work indoors, according to SanPiN, is +28 degrees.

Thus, according to her, the employer must ensure comfortable working conditions at the workplace, but nothing is said about the obligation to install an air conditioner in the regulatory documents.

Nechaeva said that if it was impossible to ensure the working conditions established by the rules until March 2021, the employer had to reduce working hours when the temperature rose to +29 degrees by two hours, and at a temperature of +30.5 degrees by four hours.

“However, according to the new resolution SanPiN 1.2.3685-21, the employer provides employees with additional paid breaks or removes them from work while maintaining two-thirds of the average earnings. Nevertheless, Rospotrebnadzor leaves a recommendation for employers to reduce the length of the working day in conditions of uncomfortable temperature, so the employer can make such a decision, ”the lawyer noted.

If the employer does not do this, then she advised first to try to talk to the management, clearly stating her complaint – there is a possibility that the management does not know or has not previously paid attention to the problem.

“If the management does not respond to verbal claims, proceed to claims in writing, and with further inaction on the part of the employer, you should file a complaint with the state labor inspectorate and Rospotrebnadzor, which monitor compliance with labor protection requirements, as well as compliance with sanitary standards . Complaints are usually sent by mail to the address listed on the regulator’s website,” Nechaeva advised.

On August 4, it was reported that a bill would be submitted to the State Duma on the right of citizens to demand from their superiors a reduction in the working day if the temperature in the room is too high. The document, drawn up by the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov, assumes that the employer, at the request of the employee, will be obliged to reduce the working day (shift) by one hour at an air temperature of +28.5 degrees, from +28.6 to +29 degrees – by two hours , and from +29.1 degrees – for four hours.