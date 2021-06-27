There are no penalties for both the absence and the presence of a video recorder, Anatoly Mironov, head of the branch of the Moscow bar association “Zashchita”, said. agency “Prime” Sunday, June 27th.

“There is an opinion that placing too large a DVR in the center of the windshield may result in a fine under Art. 12.5 of the Administrative Code, as it limits the driver’s visibility. However, in practice it is rather a fine for stickers on the windshield, ”Mironov explained.

It is noted that it is difficult to imagine a situation where the DVR would be so large in size that it would limit visibility.

“Make a decision about installing or not installing a DVR based on your own needs and conclusions, and do not be guided by lengthy arguments on this topic, since the law does not regulate actions in this situation, does not prescribe anything and does not prohibit anything,” Anatoly Mironov noted.

On June 26, lawyer Yegor Redin spoke about the fines that may await motorists outside the city. Thus, punishment may follow for violations of the rules for transporting children and goods, for the absence of a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, emergency stop sign, reflective vest and sign “bulky cargo”, as well as for washing a car at a summer cottage.