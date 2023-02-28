In the US, a lawyer stole 700 million rubles from her company and spent it on gambling

Lawyer Sarah Jacqueline King from California, USA, stole more than $10.2 million from her company and spent it on gambling. About it informs The Mirror.

The woman allegedly used loans issued by LDR International Limited, which were then to be transferred to borrowers, for personal purposes. She settled into a luxury hotel in the resort city of Las Vegas, where she gambled regularly for six months using company funds.

LDR International Limited filed a lawsuit against King, citing breach of contract, fraud and embezzlement as reasons. According to the company, the lawyer appropriated the money issued on credit to 97 borrowers, whose names, as it turned out, she forged.

Related materials:

Currently, King continues to make fake deals and cross state lines to engage in further scams, according to the lawsuit. It is assumed that the lawyer’s accomplice could be her ex-husband, who is now hiding in Morocco. A date for King’s trial will be set at a later date.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, 19-year-old Madison Russo pretended to have cancer, collected a large amount in donations and got caught. The girl regularly published photos from hospitals on social networks so that people would believe in the existence of her disease.