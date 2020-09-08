Actor Mikhail Efremov, accused of a deadly accident, has not but considered submitting a petition for clemency. This was advised by his lawyer Elman Pashayev, reviews TASS…

The lawyer considers it untimely to debate additional actions to guard the artist.

Pashayev additionally harassed that he had not but mentioned together with his consumer the problem of submitting a grievance with the European Court docket of Human Rights after the consideration of this case by Russian courts.

Beforehand, Pashayev mentioned that the protection of the actor doesn’t depend on a suspended sentence, in his opinion, the artist will likely be sentenced to eight years in jail. In flip, Mikhail Efremov doesn’t hope for a gentle punishment.

Recall that the Presnensky Court docket of Moscow will announce the decision to Efremov on Tuesday, September 8.

The accident involving the actor came about on the night of June 8 on Smolenskaya Sq. within the heart of the capital. Mikhail Efremov, in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication, drove into the oncoming lane, the place he collided with a van. The driving force of the home automotive, Sergei Zakharov, died the following day from his accidents within the hospital.

Through the trial, Mikhail Efremov pleaded responsible to a deadly visitors accident, he faces as much as 12 years in jail.