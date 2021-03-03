ATM machines often do not work correctly. In particular, there are cases when customers instead of real money are issued “joke bank tickets” – fakes. The plan of how to act in such a situation was revealed in an interview with the Prime agency by the chairperson of the lawyers’ colleague Sulim and Partners Olga Sulim.

She noted that currently the probability of receiving counterfeit money at the ATM is low. However, in 2018, there was a case when a Russian put counterfeit bills on a bank card, and the ATM considered them as real.

Despite the fact that most of the devices have been replaced since then, in some regions there are still old-style ATM machines that can make this mistake.

“If a fake is found, it is necessary to immediately call a witness and call the police. All machines are equipped with a camera that will record the fact of issuing a souvenir bill by the machine itself, so this record will be very useful as a proof, ”Sulim said.

The lawyer also added that in such a situation, the “joke bank ticket” should not be returned back. We need to wait for law enforcement officers and fix the violation. If the substitution was discovered after leaving the bank branch, you should record the number of the equipment that issued the fake and contact the bank.