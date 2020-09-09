Alexander Dobrovinsky, a lawyer for the Zakharov household, will write a ebook in regards to the trial of Mikhail Efremov. He instructed about this to the TV channel “360”.

The lawyer plans to complete work on the ebook by the New 12 months. “I’ve all the fabric. I need to let you know how we’ve fully outplayed the protection tactically and strategically, ”Dobrovinsky specified.

The lawyer famous that on this trial it was vital for him to acquire a confession of the actor’s guilt in a deadly accident. “There shall be a number of additional actions,” the lawyer stated.

In keeping with the lawyer, the Zakharov household will file an software towards witnesses for the protection of Efremov. Dobrovinsky additionally spoke about plans to ascertain the Sergei Zakharov Basis. The fund, based on the lawyer, may help different individuals who discover themselves in an identical scenario.

The courtroom sentenced Mikhail Efremov on September 8. The actor was sentenced to eight years in jail in a normal regime colony and paid 800 thousand rubles to the family of the deceased driver Sergei Zakharov.