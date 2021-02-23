Lawyer Sergei Zhorin, representing the interests of the daughter of the singer Valentina Legkostupova, spoke about the situation with the singer’s inheritance.

TV channel REN TV the lawyer said that the singer’s widower Yuri Firsov occupied the apartment of his late wife, changing the locks there. Also, the widower, according to the lawyer, intends to claim all the property of Easy Access – money, intellectual property and real estate.

Earlier, Zhorin estimated the total assets of the Honored Artist of Russia Valentina Legkostupova, who died last summer, at ten million rubles. According to him, the inheritance consists of an apartment in the Tekstilshchiki metropolitan area worth up to ten million rubles and a country house that costs no more than four million.

Note that the husband of the deceased Valentina Legkostupova, Yuri Firsov, claimed the rights to the singer’s inheritance, despite the fact that they had been married for only 40 days. Firsov announced that he was going to perform solo with the songs of his late wife.

Valentina Legkostupova died on August 14, 2020 at the age of 54 in a medical institution. She was admitted to hospital with injuries reportedly from a fall in the bathroom. The course of the pre-investigation check on the fact of Legkostupova’s death was taken under personal supervision by the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin.