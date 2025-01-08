The lawyer of Pedro Sánchez’s brother trusts that the witnesses will ratify the Civil Guard report

The lawyer Emilio Cortés, legal representative of David Sánchez, brother of the President of the Government, trusts that the witnesses who testify this Wednesday in the Court of Instruction 3 of Badajoz will ratify the emails collected by the UCO of the Civil Guard in the report on the creation of his job in the Badajoz Provincial Council and that the Treasury experts also confirm their report on the assets and compliance with the tax obligations of the director of the Performing Arts Office.

The case of Sánchez’s brother: the elite of the Civil Guard and nine defendants to clarify the musical policy in Badajoz

The lawyer has assured at the door of the courts that there are “issues that do not concern” his client and are “strange” to his knowledge, so when asked what the testimonies that began today can reveal, Cortés has explained that the previous report from the Tax Agency on Sánchez’s financial assets has “a crystal clarity” regarding its legality. “That they ratify it,” he added, “is more than enough.”

A similar expression has been used to define what the statements of the directors of the conservatories will be, who will “verbally ratify the content of the emails” related to the call and resolution of the senior management position of David Sánchez as head of the Office of Performing Arts. “It was perfectly regulated and without fraud in its call,” he remarked.

On the other hand, Emilio Cortés has stated that David Sánchez is “very calm” before his appearance this Thursday as an investigator. As he has said, his client is “eager to explain everything that has an explanation.”

Both Sánchez and the president of the Badajoz Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, as well as three former senior officials of this institution will declare this Thursday as being investigated in the case opened by the Investigative Court 3 of Badajoz for alleged crimes against the Public Administration (prevarication and influence peddling) and the Public Treasury.

Meanwhile, the judge has called to testify this Wednesday the two directors of the ‘Bonifacio Gil’ and ‘Juan Vázquez’ conservatories, entities that depend on the Performing Arts Office of the Provincial Council, and the former director of the first conservatory.

BBVA denies that Pedro Sánchez’s brother had 1.4 million in shares and attributes 71,000 euros to him



Likewise, three people with various responsibilities in the Tax Agency in Extremadura will also testify as expert witnesses.