PS Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:53



The lawyer for ‘La Manada’, Agustín Martínez, is working on the presentation of an appeal to request a lower sentence review for one of his clients, sentenced by the Supreme Court to 15 years in prison for a continued crime of rape with the specific aggravating factors of vexatious treatment and joint action of two or more people, in application of the new Law of Guarantees of Sexual Freedom, known as the Law of ‘only yes is yes’.

This was confirmed this Thursday by Martínez himself in an interview on Canal Sur Radio, during which he did not provide more details about the appeal in which he is already working and that “in principle it would exclusively affect one” of the convicted.

Although the lawyer has not specified who could benefit from the appeal, the new “only yes is yes” law could only allow, in practice, to reduce the sentence of Ángel Boza by one year, sentenced to 15 years in prison for the group rape of the Sanfermines in 2016. The other four young Sevillians also sentenced add other sentences for cases such as the sexual abuse of Pozoblanco and could not benefit from any reduction.

Martínez did defend during the interview that this reduction in the sentence “is perfectly possible because the minimum sentences have been reduced and the sentence handed down at the time by the Supreme Court made the delimitation of referring to the fact that the minimum penalty was actually applied and, having modified the minimum penalty, I understand that the application of the current norm is more favorable ».

The lawyer for ‘La Manada’ has rejected the criticism of the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, who has defended the law and has attributed the reduction in sentences for rapists to the fact that machismo “can cause judges to apply the law wrongly or that they apply it in a defective way”.

“A bad law to try to deceive the population”



«What there is is a bad law, based exclusively on propaganda and that has tried to deceive the population, selling itself as a very positive reform focusing on the element of consent when consent is the primary element that existed in the Code Previous penalty.”

In his opinion, what has been done with the new Law of Guarantees of Sexual Freedom is “absolutely absurd”, for which he has summoned Irene Montero to clarify “why all the minimum sentences have been lowered”, something that it considers “inexplicable and that it does not make any sense” to the point that it comes to “decriminalize some type of crime, no matter how scandalous it may be.”

“Obviously there are no sexist courts in this country and there are no biased interpretations, just a bad law,” concluded Agustín Martínez.