New chapter in the saga of betrayals and intrigues that the top brass of the Sinaloa Cartel are starring in. The lawyer of Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán denied on Tuesday that his client had kidnapped Ismael The May Zambada to hand him over to the United States authorities. Jeffrey Lichtman, the same man who represented El Chapo in the so-called trial of the century in 2018, reappeared in the court of the northern district of Illinois, in Chicago, to take on the defense of one of the heirs of the capo and also ruled out that his client had negotiated his surrender with the US justice system. “There was no agreement with the Government,” Lichtman concluded, after Guzmán López’s first appearance before a judge in that country.

The defense of both drug traffickers, who were arrested unexpectedly last Thursday in New Mexico, are experiencing a crucial week in the beginning of the judicial proceedings against their clients in the United States, but they have also been involved in a new exchange of statements to try to come out unscathed in the so-called media trial. Frank Pérez, Zambada’s lawyer, said last weekend that his client was betrayed and kidnapped by Guzmán López, also known as The Güero either The JuniorAlthough the version of an agreed surrender gained ground in the hours following the arrest, the theory of kidnapping gained strength this week based on the testimonies that US officials and agents gave under condition of anonymity to various media outlets.

Lichtman broke his silence to state the position of El Chapo’s son. “He is not being accused of kidnapping,” said the lawyer with a hint of irony. “When the authorities accuse him, then I will pay attention,” he added to minimize Perez’s statements. “When lawyers try to score points with the media with accusations like these, I ignore them, because they don’t make sense.” The scandal is growing around the figure of El Mayo, who set foot in jail for the first time last week.

The most striking thing about the statements made by Guzmán López’s lawyer – who also represents Ovidio Guzmán, another son of El Chapo who was extradited to the United States last September – was that he denied the alleged pact to surrender, a point that at this point was practically taken for granted based on the information shared by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the US authorities. “We have already been informed that Guzmán López had talks with the United States government, that he wanted to surrender; that is what the United States government is maintaining,” said the Mexican president in his morning press conference. The change in the defense’s statements is part of the strategies to face the accusations inside and outside the court.

Presented in an orange jail uniform and handcuffed, Guzmán López pleaded not guilty to a battery of charges that include weapons possession, organized crime, money laundering and trafficking of multiple substances, including fentanyl. That initial plea does not prevent him from reaching a collaboration agreement with U.S. authorities at a later point in the judicial process. The judge ordered him to remain in prison.

El Güero appears in the court file along with three of his brothers – Iván, Alfredo and Ovidio – who are at the head of the faction known as Los Chapitos, and with El Mayo, the partner with whom his father built a criminal empire that extends across almost 50 countries and to whom another part of the Sinaloa Cartel responds. Lichtman has already received most of the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office began to gather from mid-2008 to date, according to a court document to which this newspaper has had access. A new hearing is scheduled for the end of September, unless there are extensions or unforeseen changes.

El Mayo also pleaded not guilty in a Texas court and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to official documents. He is expected to appear before the judge again on Thursday so that his legal team can receive an update on the status of the judicial process. Like El Chapo’s heirs, Zambada turned to an old acquaintance. Perez was the lawyer for Vicente Zambada Niebla, alias Vicentillowho has already been released from prison after collaborating with the US justice system in the trial against Guzmán Loera. It is expected that in the coming days it will also be decided where El Mayo will face the charges against him; he has open cases in at least four jurisdictions in the United States.

Five days after the arrest, questions are mounting in Mexico about how the arrest actually took place and what U.S. security agencies know that has not yet been made public. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is carrying out its own investigation to try to clarify, at least, what happened on Mexican soil. The FGR delegate in Sonora told the media that one of the points being determined is whether the private plane in which Zambada and Guzmán López traveled departed from Hermosillo, the state capital. The statements of witnesses and the lawyers of the drug lords are also intended to be included in the file, with two apparent versions of what happened. López Obrador promised to make the findings known. “We need to have more information and speak the truth,” said the president.

