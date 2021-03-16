Alexander Gribakov, the head of the Gribakov, Polyak and Partners Bar Association, spoke about ways to protect against a new fraudulent scheme, when citizens receive an SMS with “bonuses from the state” and then require confirmation when clicking on the link.

“If we are talking about crediting money, then it is easy to check. We have the opportunity to check our current account, whether it was actually credited. Moreover, the regulatory and legal framework today is quite open for citizens, “Gribakov said.RIA News»On Tuesday, March 16th.

He stressed that when receiving an SMS about “bonuses”, there is nothing difficult to double-check whether a citizen is really entitled to receive such a subsidy.

The lawyer also recalled the standard methods of protection against fraudsters. In particular, there is no need to follow dubious links, tell anyone your personal data, codes, etc.

“If you receive a dubious admission, do not be too lazy to find out. I would immediately apply to the official with a request to clarify what kind of payment it is, since I do not understand its purpose and in connection with what I received it. I would apply both to the bank and to the organization from which I received the money, ”said Gribakov.

He clarified that these actions must be taken in order to protect themselves from punishment for illegal enrichment.

The head of the All-Russia People’s Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers” Yevgenia Lazareva warned about the new fraud scheme earlier in the day. According to her, the potential victim receives a message on his phone notifying him that funds have been credited to the account, which are “part of the bonus crediting under the support program” from the state. To receive these “bonuses”, you need to follow the link and confirm the “legitimacy” on the site, which is a fraudulent copy of the state portal.

At the same time, for non-compliance with such a requirement, the attackers promise a trial and criminal prosecution for illegal enrichment. The expert also recalled that any targeted assistance and support is provided exclusively at the request of a citizen.