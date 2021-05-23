You can get to the sanatorium for free if the person belongs to the privileged category, as well as for medical reasons. On Sunday, May 23rd, he told about this “Russian newspaper»Doctor of Law, Honored Lawyer of the Russian Federation Ivan Soloviev.

“I must say that the list of diseases is quite wide, and even with headaches and sleep disorders, one can speak of the need for spa treatment. What can we say about serious ailments and operations. For the medical commission, it will be necessary to collect a number of documents and pass tests. After that, within 20 days, the commission is obliged to make a decision on the issue or non-issue of the voucher, ”Solovyov said.

According to him, in case of a positive decision, the citizen will receive a referral according to which he will issue a voucher, but only in the sanatoriums that are served under the compulsory medical insurance policy and on a first come, first served basis.

Beneficiaries have an unconditional right to sanatorium treatment. In particular, this category of persons includes children under 18 years of age with the status of a disabled child and their legal representatives, children from two years of age with neurological or mental disabilities, minors who have lost one of their parents as a result of hostilities, disabled people of any group, participants in the Second World War and others, the lawyer concluded.

On May 20, the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Yuri Barzykin said that by July-August the utilization of the Crimean and Krasnodar Territory sanatoriums would be 90–95%. It is noted that the high popularity of health resorts for the whole summer is ensured due to restrictions on traveling abroad and due to the demand for rehabilitation after COVID-19.