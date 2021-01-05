Lawyer and expert of the “Left to Right” project Nadezhda Ermolaeva named ways of dealing with noisy neighbors in an interview with the “Prime” agency.

According to her, noisy neighbors are potentially subjects of civil or even administrative responsibility. If the silence is broken, call the police.

It should also be borne in mind that the regulation of this kind of public relations is the subject of joint jurisdiction of the federal and regional authorities. Therefore, first you need to find out what norms of peace and quiet are established in a certain region.

In addition, there are separate provisions that regulate the production of noisy and repair work. Another important aspect is the level of acceptable noise that comes from neighbors. In order to determine it, you need to refer to the requirements of sanitary norms and rules – the maximum allowable level is 55 decibels in the afternoon and 45 decibels in the evening.

The lawyer explained that in order to measure the noise level, it is necessary to contact a special organization accredited to conduct an examination of the noise level.

Bringing the tenant to administrative responsibility will create a precedent for the subsequent imposition on him of the obligation to compensate the moral damage to the victims in civil proceedings. Also, the culprit of the noise must compensate for the costs associated with measuring the noise level or the services of a lawyer.

Earlier, Dmitry Tomko, a lawyer, head of the practice of housing law and social legal relations of NJS Amuleks, called a way to calm down noisy neighbors. So, before trying to calm down noisy neighbors with the help of the law, you need to decide which department to apply to. For example, if neighbors are making loud repairs, then you should contact the housing supervision authorities. If the neighbors are antisocial, then this is already in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.