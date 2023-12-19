On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law abolishing bank commissions on mandatory utility payments for pensioners and citizens in need of social support. Lawyer, head of the Center for Law and Order in Moscow and the Moscow Region, Alexander Khaminsky, told Izvestia about what documents will be needed to apply for this benefit.

According to the signed document, the commission will not be charged for the payment of utilities and penalties for late or incomplete payment from individuals whom the state determines to be in need of social support. The list of such citizens will be established by the government. The law comes into force on July 1, 2024.

He noted that it is necessary to prepare in advance to confirm the right to receive benefits, including through documentation.

“District departments of social protection deal with issues of support for such persons. It is the specialists of these bodies who need to bring documents such as a pension or disability certificate, certificates of health and salary, birth certificates of children, certificates of a labor veteran or combat veteran. And in return, receive a document confirming the status of a person in need of social support,” said Khaminsky.

On December 15, Putin, at a meeting with leaders of political parties, noted that the Russian government had decided to prohibit banks from charging pensioners a commission for paying housing and communal services. The President of Russia called his words about the abolition of commissions for housing and communal services payments for all pensioners, and not just for beneficiaries, a reservation. However, after this reservation, it was decided to include all pensioners in the list of citizens from whom the commission will not be charged.

Earlier, on December 14, the Russian leader announced the abolition of bank commissions for pensioners for paying for housing and communal services during the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.” He emphasized that tariffs for housing and communal services should increase in Russia gently and in a timely manner.

At the same time, Sergei Kolunov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services, told Izvestia that the abolition of commissions for paying for housing and communal services for pensioners is a necessary and very timely measure. The deputy noted that as a result, the financial burden on Russians will be reduced and citizens will be further protected.