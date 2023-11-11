Lawyer Astaeva: it is best to take vacation in July and October

It is best to take a vacation in Russia in those months where there are no additional weekends and holidays. About it RIA News said lawyer, member of the Russian Lawyers Association Marina Astaeva.

According to her, in 2024 it will be most profitable for Russians to take vacation in July and October, because in these months workers will receive the highest vacation pay. At the same time, Astaeva called January the worst time for a vacation. Employees of companies and industries who decide to take a longer vacation this month may experience a lack of funds due to low payments.

“The average daily earnings for vacation pay and compensation for unused vacations are calculated for the last 12 calendar months by dividing the amount of accrued wages by 12 and by 29.3 (the average monthly number of calendar days). It follows from this that the more working days there are in a month, the greater the amount of vacation pay will be paid to the employee,” Astaeva noted.

The lawyer recalled that the vacation schedule for the next year is being prepared now – employers must approve it no later than two weeks before the start of the new calendar year.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Nikita Chaplin recalled that upon dismissal, Russians can count on severance pay in the amount of the average salary. In addition, the laid-off employee has the right to demand the rest of his salary, as well as compensation for unused vacation.