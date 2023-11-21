In 2024, the most profitable months for vacation will be July, August and October. Lawyer and hh.ru labor law expert Tatyana Nechaeva reported this to Izvestia on November 22.

“New Year 2024 is a leap year; according to the production calendar, we have 248 working days and 118 non-working days. The amount of vacation pay depends on the ratio of working and non-working days in a month: the more of the former and the fewer of the latter, the more vacation pay you will receive. So, if you work a five-day workweek, the best months to take vacation are July (23 workdays), August (22 workdays) or October (23 workdays),” she said.

If you intend to rest longer, and the amount of vacation payments is not important, it is better to add vacation days to holidays, says Nechaeva. In this case, the most profitable months are January and May.

The expert also pointed out that it is better to go on vacation after receiving a regular bonus, if the company has one.

“Also, if you know that your salary will be raised in the coming months, then it is more profitable to go on vacation after its increase. And include weekends in your vacation – then you will receive payment for them too,” the lawyer added.

In September, a study showed that more than half of Russians (66%) prefer to spend their holidays separately from their partner, and also away from the city. One of the main reasons for this decision is the desire to spend time with friends (36%), since doing household chores does not allow them to communicate with each other often.