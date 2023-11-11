On November 11, the head of the Legal Practice at SuperJob, Alexander Yuzhalin, told Izvestia how to regain his job after an illegal dismissal.

According to the expert, Article 392 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation determines that an employee can go to court in a dispute over dismissal within one month from the date he was given a copy of the dismissal order or from the date the work book (or information about work activity) was issued.

“It is extremely undesirable to go beyond this period, since this in itself may be grounds for refusal to satisfy the claims. Of course, if there is a good reason, the court, at the request of the employee, can restore the deadline for filing a claim, but you will have to prove the goodness of such a reason,” he said.

According to Yuzhalin, the employee may demand: reinstatement in his previous position; recover from the employer the average salary for forced absence (the period from the day of dismissal to the day of reinstatement); change the date of dismissal or its basis; recover from the employer compensation for moral damage caused and legal costs, if any.

“An employee is exempt from paying state fees for going to court to consider individual labor disputes. You can file a claim in court with such a dispute free of charge. To sue an employer, an employee must go to the district court either at the location of the defendant (that is, the employer) or at his place of residence. In this case, the employee has the right to choose,” the specialist noted.

If we are talking about a dispute about dismissal at the initiative of the employer, the court may reinstate the employee at work if it is proven that the employer violated the dismissal procedure. For example, when dismissing an employee due to reduction, he did not notify him of his dismissal two months in advance, did not offer vacant positions, etc., Yuzhalin explained. If the court is considering a dispute about the dismissal of an employee for guilty actions, the procedure for following the procedure for bringing the employee to disciplinary liability will be important.

“If we are talking about dismissal at the initiative of the employee (at his own request) or by agreement of the parties, the court can reinstate the employee in his position if he proves that he had no desire to quit and the employer forced him to quit,” he said.

If the court makes a decision in favor of the employee, then the employer is obliged to execute the decision on reinstatement immediately, Izvestia’s interlocutor emphasized.

The lawyer added that both the employee and the employer can appeal the court decision. To do this you need to file an appeal.

“An appeal is submitted to the appellate court through the court that made the decision. The appellate court can be a city or regional court (depending on the region in which the court is located). To file an appeal, both the employee and the employer have a month from the date of the final court decision. This deadline is also important to comply with, since its restoration may require proof of valid reasons for missing such a deadline,” he concluded.

In September, labor law lawyer Dmitry Kofanov recalled that the employer has the right to withhold up to 20% of an employee’s salary if he decides to quit before the end of the year, having spent all of his annual leave.