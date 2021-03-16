Stanislav Danilov, partner of the Pen & Paper Bar Association, told in what cases an apartment can be taken away from a person and forcibly sold.

According to the expert, the possibility of depriving a person of property rights formally exists due to the poor maintenance of the apartment, but in real life this rule is practically not applied.

So, over the past 30 years, only one case has been known when a person lost his home not for damage to property, but for violating the rights of neighbors.

“This case was in 2009, when a young man in an apartment building decided to set up a club in his apartment. And in order to achieve this decision, the tenants of the house took 2 years of litigation “, – quotes him”RIA News»On Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Danilov, the complexity of the application of this provision lies in the fact that only a local self-government body can file such a claim. Neighbors whose rights are being infringed are not eligible for eviction claims, and local authorities often send disaffected people to law enforcement.

In this regard, given the real state of affairs, an apartment can be sold at auction only for the owner’s debts, and the proceeds are sent to the creditor or victim, the expert noted.

Earlier, the lawyer spoke about the prohibitions for apartment owners. In particular, the owner of a home in an apartment building cannot independently organize redevelopment, and also must not violate the rights and interests of neighbors.