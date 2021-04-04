Bank accounts are often blocked if they receive transfers from dubious sources. In addition, questions from the bank cause monotonous transfers over several days. These and other reasons for blocking the account in an interview with the agency “Prime” were listed by the general director of the law firm Urvista Alexey Petropolsky.

“Most often, suspicious transfers are considered transfers from legal entities, from abroad, transfers from those sources of funds that are not standard for an individual,” the expert explained. The lawyer also added that monotonous transfers are questioned, after which cash is withdrawn from the card within 24 hours.

Another reason may be the identity of the person who withdraws money from the card, said Petropolskaya. He explained that if the same person cashes out funds from cards belonging to different legal entities within several days, their accounts will be blocked. The identity of the person who withdraws the money is established using the camera on the ATM.

The account can be blocked even if a suspiciously large amount of money is deposited on the card. This is especially true for those citizens who have a low official income.

