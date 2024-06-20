In Essex, a lawyer asked female employees to wear skirts and stockings and persuaded them to have sex.

In the UK, one of the leaders of a law firm forced female employees to wear short skirts and stockings to work and entered into intimate relationships with them. About it writes Daily Mail.

50-year-old lawyer Jasvinder Gill was accused of taking advantage of his position in the firm and inducing his subordinates to have intimate relations. Before Gill was declared a sex offender, neighbors believed his exemplary family man. The man has a wife and two children.

During the investigation, it was established that Gill had sex with a woman who had worked at the company since October 2015. She said Gill told her that employees should wear open-toed shoes, skirts and stockings to the office, not tights. In 2019, the man began courting a new employee who had joined the company. He invited her to a hotel room during a business trip, offered her a drink and joked about a child who could get under her skirt. In the office, Gill massaged her in front of other employees.

The lawyer could kiss the third woman in his office so that it could be heard outside the room. He also had sex with her twice on her desk. Gill told the fourth employee how much he expected her to show up at the office in a dress.

At a meeting of the Disciplinary Tribunal solicitors Gill’s behavior was found to be inappropriate. He was suspended from work for two years and also ordered to cover legal costs, the amount of which amounted to 85.5 thousand pounds sterling (9.4 million rubles).

