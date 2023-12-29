The request of the lawyer of Vanessa Ballan's family, on the occasion of her funeral: here's what they asked for

The funeral of. is scheduled for Friday 29 December Vanessa Ballan, the young 26-year-old mother, who lost her life at the hands of the man with whom she had an extra-marital affair. The family's lawyer wanted to issue a note.

The whole community is still shocked by this serious loss, in fact the President of the Region has decided to declare the citizen mourning and therefore of turn off even Christmas lights.

The family's lawyer Simone Guglielmin has decided to issue a note asking everyone not to do so Photo and video inside the church, at the time of the funeral. The lawyer wrote:

Despite the full right to information, I communicate the will of the Ballan, Argentin and Scapinello families, united in pain and silence, not to allow the presence of video operators and photographers from newspapers inside the Cathedral of Castelfranco Veneto, during the Vanessa Ballan's funeral.

My clients take this opportunity to thank the many people who, in these difficult days, have expressed their closeness and solidarity. We thank the press for the understanding they wish to show at this tragic moment.

The Vanessa Ballan crime, committed by 41-year-old Fandaj Bujar

Vanessa met her partner Nicola in 2013 and from their story a new relationship was born child, who is now 5 years old. During one of his shifts at the supermarket, he met this person 41 years old, of Kosovar origins.

An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for about 2 years. However, in August this year, the woman decided to close itbut Fandaj Bujar never accepted his decision.

For months he stalked and threatened her. Only in October of this year did Vanessa go to the barracks, accompanied by her partner and decided to file a complaint for the crime of Stalking.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, after a month of silence, he showed up at the family home, with a duffle bag. Inside he had two knives and a hammer which he used to break the French window. Once inside, when she realized that Vanessa had no intention of moving in with him, she decided to put an end to his life.