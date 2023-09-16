According to the medical examiner, the 18-month-old child was hit by the wheel of a car. The family members’ story was denied

The family members of 18 month old baby who lost his life in Portogruaro, began to collaborate with the police, after the results of the autopsy which disproved their initial story. The minor did not fall from the hood of a car, but according to the medical examiner he died “crushing of the skull, probably caused by a car tire”.

The investigations are now focused on the person who was driving the car and who, perhaps accidentally, may have hit the 18-month-old child while reversing. At the time of the events, the child was out with the little cousins and he was playing. The mother was at home and the father was at work.

His uncle accompanied him to the hospital together with his grandmother and it was the man who said it was probably fell off the hood of a car, where he had been placed by another little girl and who had hit his head on the asphalt. But the doctors immediately understood that that version could not be true. The officers are listening to all the witnesses, hoping to shed light on what really happened and identify the person responsible.

The appeal of the lawyer of the parents of the 18 month old child

The mother and father’s lawyer has asked anyone who knows anything about speak. His clients were not present at the time of the dramatic accident. His words were reported by Venetian courier:

Now it’s a question of understanding which car hit him and who was driving. Anyone who has seen must say what they know and I hope that this happens as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, doctors could do nothing to save the life of the 18-month-old child, who arrived at the emergency room in very serious conditions. It is very likely that in the next few hours the authorities will be able to see clearly and enter those responsible in the register of suspects.