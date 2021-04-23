Actor Mikhail Efremov refused to work as a librarian in the colony because he wants to communicate with people. This was reported by RIA News a lawyer for a convicted artist currently serving a fatal accident sentence.

The defense lawyer explained that Efremov is a man of society, and in the library he will sit alone all day among the books, so he went to work in a sewing workshop.

According to him, the actor “is now cheerful and cheerful” as much as possible in prisons. He is in good physical and mental condition.

“He has old sores, they have not gone anywhere. But no new ones have been added, thank God, ”added the lawyer.

Mikhail Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8, 2020. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.